Evans failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

The multi-time Pro Bowler was making his preseason debut alongside Tom Brady, but he couldn't come up with the only pass the latter sent his way during their one possession. Evans does seem to be completely past the hamstring issues that plagued him earlier in the summer, however, and he should play a pivotal role in the Week 1 Sunday night road showdown against the Cowboys on Sept. 11.