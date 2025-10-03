Coach Todd Bowles officially ruled out Evans (hamstring) for Sunday's game in Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The decision from Bowles comes as no surprise considering Evans hasn't been able to participate in practice since suffering a moderate left hamstring strain during a Week 3 win against the Jets. His next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct.12 against the 49ers, while Chris Godwin, rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard will serve as QB Baker Mayfield's primary wide receivers this weekend.