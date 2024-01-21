Evans secured eight of 12 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After a relatively quiet night in the wild-card win over the Eagles, Evans reassumed his usual role as the clear-cut top target for Baker Mayfield, finishing with team-high figures across the board for the Buccaneers' pass catchers on the day. The highly decorated veteran also delivered a clutch 16-yard touchdown grab with 4:37 remaining to bring Tampa Bay within one possession, and he was also the intended target on the subsequent two-point conversion attempt that fell short on a play where there was contact between Evans and the defensive back. A disappointing conclusion to the season doesn't take away from the fact Evans looked as effective as ever in 2023, finishing with a 79-1,255-13 line across 17 regular-season games. With his reception and yardage totals his highest since 2018, Evans, a pending free agent, figures to command a lucrative new contract from either the Bucs or on the open market this offseason.