Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Paces receivers in win
Evans brought in five of 10 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Evans reception, yardage and target totals were all team highs, as he enjoyed a mostly successful return from a one-game suspension. He also kicked off the game-winning drive with a pivotal 17-yard catch and posted his third-highest yardage total of the campaign. Evans is yet to record a 100-yard game this season and hasn't scored since Week 7, so there's still plenty of room for improvement in his performance. The 24-year-old wideout will look to break through in a key divisional matchup versus the Falcons in Week 12.
