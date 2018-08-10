Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Pair of grabs in preseason opener
Evans secured both of his targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Evans played in the first two series, logging both of his receptions on throws from Ryan Fitzpatrick on the second play of each possession. The fifth-year receiver has been borderline dominant in camp, and he unsurprisingly looked just as sharp in limited action Thursday. He'll look to continue building chemistry with Fitzpatrick -- who'll start the first three games of the regular season in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) -- when the Bucs take on the Titans in their second preseason game a week from Saturday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Stands out in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking impressive early in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely without Winston for first three games•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Signs mega extension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets milestone in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-high reception, yardage totals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...