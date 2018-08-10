Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Pair of grabs in preseason opener

Evans secured both of his targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

Evans played in the first two series, logging both of his receptions on throws from Ryan Fitzpatrick on the second play of each possession. The fifth-year receiver has been borderline dominant in camp, and he unsurprisingly looked just as sharp in limited action Thursday. He'll look to continue building chemistry with Fitzpatrick -- who'll start the first three games of the regular season in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) -- when the Bucs take on the Titans in their second preseason game a week from Saturday.