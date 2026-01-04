Evans brought in both targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Evans contributed 21- and 13-yard gains on his pair of catches, but the Panthers did a good job overall on limiting receiver production, which opened up plenty of opportunity for tight end Cade Otton. It was a quiet finish to an injury-shortened season for Evans, who appeared in a career-low eight games and posted a 30-368-3 line on 62 targets. The talented veteran will hope to continue his season in next weekend's wild-card round, which will be made possible if the Saints defeat the Falcons on Sunday.