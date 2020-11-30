Evans hauled in three of nine targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Evans certainly made the most of his handful of receptions, and he even fought through what appeared to be an ankle issue that caused him to limp off for a play in the second half. The big wideout's connection with Tom Brady wasn't operating on all cylinders, however, as evidenced by both his poor catch rate and the fact Brady's second interception of the day came on a pass intended for Evans in which there appeared to be some degree of miscommunication. Nevertheless, fantasy managers certainly would have walked away pleased with the pair of end-zone trips, which extended Evans' scoring streak to three games and left the seven-year veteran just one touchdown away from equaling the career-high 12 he's notched in two other seasons. Evans will look to carry over his momentum into a Week 14 battle against the Vikings after resting up over the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye.