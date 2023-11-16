Evans (quadriceps) logged a full practice Thursday.
After beginning Week 11 prep with a capped session due to a quad injury Wednesday, Evans was uninhibited one day later. He's thus ready to take on a 49ers defense Sunday that has conceded the third-most catches (141) to opposing wide receivers in nine games this season. Evans himself has 43 receptions in the same number of appearances, making him a good bet to continue to produce.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Standout effort in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets pace in receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Salvages night with score•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tallies fourth touchdown•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Disappoints despite 10 targets•