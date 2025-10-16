Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Evans (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bowles said Tampa Bay will continue to monitor Evans throughout the week before making a decision on his availability, or lack thereof, for Monday Night Football against Detroit. If Evans is able to get back on the field Week 7 after having missed the Buccaneers' last three games it will provide a tremendous boost for Baker Mayfield and the passing attack, especially given that both Emeke Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) could be unavailable. The extent of Evans' practice activity Friday and Saturday figure to be crucial, and it won't be surprising if the final word on his status come down to the wire.