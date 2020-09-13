The Buccaneers "liked what they saw" during Evans' (hamstring) pre-game workout Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Per Glazer, "unless something changes," Evans will give it a go Sunday against the Saints. Confirmation of the wideout's Week 1 status, either way, will arrive when the Bucs release their inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.