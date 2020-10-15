Evans (ankle) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay listed Evans as a non-participant in their first practice of the week Wednesday, but the wideout looks like he'll have a good chance to at least put in a limited workout Thursday. The Buccaneers will reveal how extensively Evans was involved in the session when the team releases its second Week 6 practice report later Thursday. Evans' health situation appears to be the most unsettled among the Buccaneers' banged-up pass catchers, as Chris Godwin (hamstring), Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) were all at least limited participants in Wednesday's practice, while Justin Watson (chest) practiced fully after sitting out the Week 5 loss to the Bears.