Evans (groin) has informed the Buccaneers that he will discontinue contract discussions Sept. 9, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The deadline is one day before the Bucs kick off their season with a game in Minnesota. It appears Evans will suit up regardless of the contract situation, as he practiced Thursday after dealing with a minor groin injury last week. He turned 30 a couple weeks ago and is entering the final season of a five-year, $82.5 million extension, with he and Chris Godwin serving as the far-and-away top options for new Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.