Evans (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Evans was plagued by injuries early this season, but he avoided any limitations on his practice reps since Week 7, a span of five weeks of prep before the Buccaneers' recent bye. On the heels of that respite, he's dealing with a hamstring issue, while fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) didn't take part at all Wednesday. The pair will look to ditch their designations ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
