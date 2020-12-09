Evans was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Evans was plagued by injuries earlier this season, but he avoided any limitations on his practice reps since Week 7, a span of five weeks of prep before the Buccaneers' recent bye. On the heels of that respite, he's dealing with a hamstring issue, while fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) didn't take part in Wednesday's session at all. The pair will look to ditch their designations ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
