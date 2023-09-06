Evans (groin) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Tampa Bay held Evans out of the team's exhibition finale due to a groin injury, which appears to be behind him considering his lack of listing on Wednesday's injury report. There's a lingering deadline of Sept. 9 for Evans and the Buccaneers to reach an agreement on a contract extension, as his current deal has three void years starting in 2024. If nothing emerges from those talks, he very well could be playing his 10th and final campaign with the team this fall.