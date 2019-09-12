Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Putting illness further behind him
Evans is active for Thursday's game at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans picked up an illness just days before the Buccaneers' season-opening loss to the 49ers. The development clearly played a role in his 2-28-0 line on five targets, but he still managed to play 59 of 69 offensive snaps (86 percent). Evans is used to taking on such a heavy workload, so with the issue further in the rearview mirror, he should look more like the receiver that posted 1,000-plus yards in each of his first five pro campaigns.
