Evans (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), while Chris Godwin (hamstring has been ruled out). Gage, Jones and Evans all had slightly different practice routines throughout the week, but each of the three was a limited participant Friday to finish things out. The good news for fantasy managers interested in any of them is that the Bucs and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with inactives due at 11:30. Evans doesn't seem especially likely to be on that list, but it needs to be watched closely given all the high-profile players listed as questionable.