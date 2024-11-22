Evans (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans missed the three contests before the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye due to the right hamstring strain that he aggravated during a Week 7 loss to the Ravens. Coming out of the midseason respite, he sandwiched a pair of limited practices around Thursday's full session, but there remains a question mark about his potential to return this weekend. Coach Todd Bowles told Laine earlier Friday that Evans will play Sunday "as long as he's healthy and fresh," something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.