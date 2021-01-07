Evans (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game at Washington.
Shortly after achieving his seventh 1,000-yard season in a row this past Sunday, Evans got his leg stuck in the turf while attempting to make a catch in the end zone. He was unable to return to the contest, and while he's participated in a walk-through this week, he wasn't officially listed as anything but a non-participant until Thursday, when he was limited. Per Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site, coach Bruce Arians called Evans a "game-time decision" but also believes the wide receiver "has a chance" to suit up this weekend. Evans' status, one way or another, will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.