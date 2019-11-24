Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet day in Week 12 win

Evans secured four of eight targets for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Evans tied position mate Chris Godwin for the team lead in targets, but he was a distant second in receptions and particularly receiving yardage. Evans and Godwin appear to often alternate weeks as the top target for Jameis Winston, and while Sunday was definitely Evans' turn to play second fiddle, he did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth straight season to open his career with Sunday's tally. The multi-time Pro Bowler naturally retains plenty of upside heading into a Week 13 interconference tilt against the Jaguars.