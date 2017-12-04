Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet in OT defeat
Evans brought in two of six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.
Evans drew even with Cameron Brate for the team lead in targets on a day where the returning Jameis Winston (shoulder) spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers. The former Pro Bowler had seen a combined 22 targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick over the prior pair of contests and at least eight looks in each of Winston's full games prior to Week 13, so Sunday's modest volume is more of an outlier than anything else. He'll look to get his production back on track against the Lions in Week 14.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-high receiving yardage in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Paces receivers in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Serves suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suspension upheld•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Set to appeal one-game ban•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Receives one-game ban•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...