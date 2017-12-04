Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet in OT defeat

Evans brought in two of six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Evans drew even with Cameron Brate for the team lead in targets on a day where the returning Jameis Winston (shoulder) spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers. The former Pro Bowler had seen a combined 22 targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick over the prior pair of contests and at least eight looks in each of Winston's full games prior to Week 13, so Sunday's modest volume is more of an outlier than anything else. He'll look to get his production back on track against the Lions in Week 14.