Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Racks up season-best receiving yardage figure

Evans brought in six of 13 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Evans won a showdown of No. 1 receivers between he and A.J. Green by a wide margin, even as he suffered an injury scare during Tampa's final drive when he limped off the field with what appeared to be a knee issue. However, the towering wideout only missed a handful of plays before returning. Evans helped kick-start a Buccaneers comeback with a 72-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, his first trip to the end zone since Week 3. The 25-year-old has now seen double-digit targets in back-to-back weeks, leading to consecutive 100-yard performances. Irrespective of whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick -- the latter of whom Evans connected with for his score Sunday --- lines up under center Week 9 against the Panthers, Evans figures to naturally play a pivotal role in the air attack.