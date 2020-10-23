Evans (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Evans even closed out the week as a full practice participant for the first time since Oct. 2. He's seen only 10 targets in the three games where both he and Chris Godwin have been active, but the Bucs shouldn't have too much trouble finding a way to keep both wide receivers regularly involved. The 6-foot-5 Evans has been living off touchdowns this year, scoring on six of his 23 receptions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Maintains limited practice activity•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Begins week as limited•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: TD streak ends Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ready to go•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes limited return to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Present for practice•