Evans (ribs/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich.

Even though Evans' practice reps were limited throughout the week, neither of his injuries were deemed significant enough to prevent him from taking the field in Germany. Evans hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, but he's seen a steady stream of volume in the passing game over the Buccaneers' subsequent five games. During that stretch, he's averaging 5.6 receptions for 76.4 yards on 9.8 targets per contest.