Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Receives one-game ban

Evans was suspended one game for his conduct during Sunday's 30-10 loss in New Orleans.

Evans received the suspension without pay "for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules." Specifically, he blindsided rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back during the third quarter, knocking him to the turf. The suspension will go into effect this Sunday versus the Jets, meaning Evans' next chance to suit up is Sunday, Nov. 19 in Miami, though Evans can appeal.