Evans (collarbone/rest) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Evans had previously been listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice while he continued to get extra maintenance for his fractured collarbone, which kept him out for six games before he returned to action in last Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Falcons. Though a mid-week downgrade in practice activity is normally worrisome, the fact that the Buccaneers are also attributing Evans' absence to rest suggests that Thursday may have been a pre-planned off day for the veteran wideout. Assuming Evans is able to practice Friday in some fashion, he should be ready to play a full complement of snaps in Sunday's game at Carolina.