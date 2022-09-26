Evans' suspension was lifted Monday.
Evans' one-game suspension was upheld following his appeal, so he sat out the team's Week 3 loss to the Packers for his altercation with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 2. The veteran wideout's return should be a welcome sight for Tom Brady, who struggled against Green Bay without his top three pass catchers. Evans has caught eight of 11 targets for 132 yards and a score through his first two appearances of the season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: One-game suspension upheld•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Decision to come Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Appeal to be heard Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suspended one game•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tossed early from Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Good to go Sunday•