Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Remains limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (collarbone) was considered a limited participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.
Evans has now opened the week with back-to-back limited tags on the team's injury report, and he'll look to be a full participant at Wednesday's final session before Week 15. The wide receiver is looking to make his return to action after missing the last six contests while on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, and the 32-year-old is trending in the right direction. The team's final injury report of the week will arrive Wednesday and provide more clarity to his status for Thursday night's matchup with the Falcons.
