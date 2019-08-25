Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Remains out with quad injury
Evans (quadriceps/groin) was again held out of practice Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans has been sidelined for a week with his quad injury and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. The team is in no hurry to rush their star receiver back in the preseason and has ruled Evans and other starters out for Thursday's preseason finale. There's been no indication thus far that Evans' injury will impact his regular-season availability.
