Evans (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers haven't officially ruled Evans out from playing in Sunday's game against the 49ers, but all signs point to the wideout missing a third straight contest while he's yet to log any practice activity since suffering a moderate left hamstring strain in a Week 3 win over the Jets. Evans' likely absence this weekend would loom even larger than normal if he ends up being joined in street clothes by fellow wideout Chris Godwin (fibula), who could be at risk of sitting out Sunday after missing his second straight practice Thursday.