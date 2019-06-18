Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Restructures contract
Evans (hamstring) agreed to restructure his contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
It's the second restructure this offseason for Evans, who is exchanging base salary for a bonus to help his team clear out 2019 cap space. He missed June minicamp while nursing a hamstring injury, but coach Bruce Arians suggested it wasn't a major concern. Evans should be ready for the start of training camp in late July, serving as the unquestioned lead target in a pass-first offense.
