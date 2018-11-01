Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to drills Thursday
Evans (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans exploded for a season-best 179 yards on 13 targets (13.8 YPT) this past Sunday in Cincinnati, but he was seen limping off the field late in the fourth quarter. As the Buccaneers began Week 9 prep, the team revealed he was dealing with a knee injury on Wednesday's practice report. Progressing from no participation to some in the span of one day is a step in the right direction, but only a full session will clear up his health.
