Evans (knee) is participating in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Four days after exiting the Buccaneers' Week 17 win over the Falcons with a hyperextended left knee, Evans was back on the field for the team's final practice ahead of Saturday's wild-card game in Washington. According to Laine, during the open portion of the practice, Evans was spotted going through a dynamic warmup that included squatting and jogging. The Buccaneers will release their final injury report later Thursday, which will reveal the extent of Evans' participation in the closed portion of the practice, while also indicating whether he'll carry a designation into the playoff game. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relays that the Buccaneers are optimistic Evans will be able to suit up Saturday, but how his knee responds to Thursday's practice will likely factor heavily into the team's decision on his status.