Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to practice in limited fashion

Evans (knee) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans was a spectator for the Buccaneers' first session of the week due to the ankle issue, with his absence believed to be maintenance-related more than anything. Coach Dirk Koetter and offensive coordinator Todd Monken both confirmed as much Thursday, saying that they fully expect Evans to play Sunday against the Redskins, per Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site. After the Panthers held him to one reception on 10 targets in Week 9, Evans will look to bounce back against a Washington secondary that could be missing starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin).

