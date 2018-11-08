Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to practice
Evans (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans kicked off last week with no participation in the initial practice but built up to full by Friday's session. He seems to be doing the same this week, but his activity level Thursday won't be known until the Buccaneers release their second Week 10 injury report.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Held out from practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Woefully inefficient in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared to face Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses practice with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...