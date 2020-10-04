Evans (ankle) returned to Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans was injured in the first quarter but only spent a handful of snaps on the sidelines before returning to action. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) inactive, Evans is in line to be Tom Brady's top target Sunday.
