Evans (hamstring) was downgraded to out and won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Evans recorded three receptions for 40 yards on three targets before exiting the contest in the second quarter with the hamstring injury. According to Patrick Magee of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Evans received treatment on the sideline after suffering the injury in anticipation that he might be ready to return for the second half of the contest, but he ultimately didn't feel well enough to continue. The Buccaneers are on bye Week 5, so Evans will have extra time to heal in advance of the team's next game Oct. 15 versus the Lions.