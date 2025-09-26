Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

He didn't practice this week and is expected to miss multiple games, but the Buccaneers waited until Friday to publicly rule out Evans for this Sunday's game. Fellow Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) is listed as questionable, potentially giving the team a quality replacement for Evans in the starting lineup, though Godwin's explosiveness and workload may both be somewhat limited initially.