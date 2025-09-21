Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ruled out of Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Jets.
Evans had a visible limp as he made his way to the sideline in the middle of the fourth quarter and was ruled out not long afterward. The Buccaneers are slated to get Chris Godwin (ankle) back in action in the near future, so if Evans' injury ends up being serious, reinforcements are on the way in the receiving corps.
