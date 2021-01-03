Evans (knee) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
While attempting to make a catch in the end zone near the end of the first quarter, Evans seemed to get his left leg stuck in what has been termed soggy turf by Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports. Evans needed assistance to get to the tunnel before a cart took him to the locker room. The nature of the injury isn't known, but at the time he was ruled out he was donning street clothes and a brace on his left leg.
