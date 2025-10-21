Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ruled out with pair of injuries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans will not return to Monday's game against the Lions due to concussion and shoulder injuries, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Evans was hurt on an attempted catch deep down the field in the second quarter. He remained on the field for several minutes and was then carted to the locker room after walking to the sideline. Evans was quickly ruled out and is presumably set to undergo imaging to get further information on the shoulderinjury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Carted to locker room•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back in action Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely to play Monday, per report•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Game-time call Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Practices in limited capacity•