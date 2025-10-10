Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Evans hasn't practiced since straining his hamstring Week 3 against the Jets. With Chris Godwin (fibula) also out this week, Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson are the favorites to take snaps alongside Emeka Egbuka in three-wide formations. The Buccaneers haven't ruled Evans out beyond Sunday, but there also hasn't been any sign or hint of progress yet, leaving him on shaky ground for a Week 7 matchup at Detroit on Monday, Oct. 20.