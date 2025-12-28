Evans brought in three of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Evans was enduring a mostly miserable afternoon before he was able to secure a four-yard touchdown grab with just under a minute remaining to give the Buccaneers some fleeting hope. Otherwise, the perennial Pro Bowler was mostly a non-factor, albeit while crossing the 13,000-yard career mark on one of his earlier catches. Evans has back-to-back 31-yard, one-touchdown efforts, and the team he secured the first of those against, the Panthers, await in a Week 18 home matchup for Tampa Bay that will decide the NFC South champion and whether the Buccaneers make the postseason altogether.