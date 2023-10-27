Evans secured three of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

The perennial Pro Bowler was contained effectively by the Bills secondary most of the contest, with his 24-yard scoring grab with 2:44 remaining preventing his night from being a washout on the fantasy end. Evans' reception total tied for his lowest of the season, and he accrued what represented his fewest yards in any game thus far in 2023 as well. Evans does now have a touchdown in five of seven games, a favorable pattern he'll look to extend at the expense of the Texans in a Week 9 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 5.