Evans caught five of nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams.

Evans showed great power and determination as he took a short pass and dragged two opponents into the end zone for a nine-yard score to start the second quarter. That play came on one of the rare occasions Evans didn't draw coverage from opposing cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who he battled with all evening. Despite the tough matchup, Evans held his own and caused a couple pass interference calls on Ramsey in the first half. More importantly, he built his touchdown tally to nine this season, compensating for another came with only decent yardage. Next up for Evans is what could be a high-scoring encounter with the Chiefs this Sunday.