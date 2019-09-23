Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Scores three TDs versus Giants

Evans caught eight of 15 targets for 190 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Evans was a one-man wrecking crew in the first half, catching three touchdown passes to help his team to an 18-point lead at the break. He added a season-long reception of 55 yards as well, finishing with the best yardage output since his rookie year. This is exactly what fantasy owners wanted to see from Evans, who totaled just 89 receiving yards on six catches through his first two games. He'll look to pick up where he left off next Sunday on the road against the Rams.