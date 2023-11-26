Evans brought in six of nine targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Evans was in the familiar position of leading the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he rounded out his afternoon with touchdown grabs of one and 23 yards. The big-bodied receiver now has four touchdowns in the last three contests, and he's been at Sunday's yardage tally or higher in three of the last four contests overall. Evans, who's now just 150 yards away from his 10th straight 1,000-yard campaign, next takes aim at the division-rival Panthers in Week 13 home matchup.