Evans caught four of nine targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

He tied Chris Godwin for the team lead in targets, but Evans wasn't able to do much with that volume. He's gone five straight games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without getting into the end zone, a baffling streak for a wideout who has scored double-digit TDs in a season four separate times in his career, including a career-high 14 just last year. Evans will look to end his touchdown drought in Week 15 against the Bengals.