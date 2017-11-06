Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season-low reception total Sunday
Evans brought in one of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The most newsworthy portion of Evans' forgettable day was when he pummeled Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind while the latter was involved in a sideline skirmish with Jameis Winston (shoulder). Evans otherwise was as inept as the rest of his teammates, posting a season low in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. It remains to be seen if Winston will be sidelined for the Week 10 tilt against the Jets, but if he is, Evans' fantasy prospects would undeniably dip with Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading 10 targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-leading target total Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Five receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Hauls in touchdown in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in receptions in Week 3 defeat•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...