Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season-low reception total Sunday

Evans brought in one of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

The most newsworthy portion of Evans' forgettable day was when he pummeled Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind while the latter was involved in a sideline skirmish with Jameis Winston (shoulder). Evans otherwise was as inept as the rest of his teammates, posting a season low in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. It remains to be seen if Winston will be sidelined for the Week 10 tilt against the Jets, but if he is, Evans' fantasy prospects would undeniably dip with Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center.