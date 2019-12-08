Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season potentially over

The hamstring injury Evans suffered in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts could be of the season-ending variety, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Evans pulled up lame after taking his only reception 61 yards for a touchdown in the first half against the Colts. Coach Bruce Arians sounded a highly pessimistic tone about Evans' status in his postgame press conference, saying the word on the Pro-Bowl receiver was "not good". More updates are certain to come over the next 24-to-48 hours, with an MRI almost assuredly on tap. In the interim, with what appears to be at least a one-game absence in Evans' immediate future, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman could be the primary beneficiaries.